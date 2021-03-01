Nigeria: Zamfara governor prioritises rescue of schoolgirls

Bring Back Our Girls

A delegation from Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday paid a visit to Zamfara state over Friday morning’s abduction by around 100 gunmen of 317 schoolgirls from their boarding school in remote Jangebe village.

The officials expressed concern over the still unknown current condition of the girls as they promised to take action.

Hadi Sirika, Nigeria aviation minister and head of the delegation, spoke on behalf of the Head of State.

"Firstly, His Excellency is conscious and aware and saddened by the events that led to the abduction of the children girls in Jangebe. He has condemned in the strongest terms this act and assured that these children will be back and reunited with their families, Insha Allah "

Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state governor, appeared resolved to take action.

"For what happened in Jangebe, as I mentioned, we are not going to say much about what happened or going on blame games. All we need now is for the same return of these children"

This latest raid came a week after the governor had announced an amnesty for repentant bandits blamed for a string of abductions and for deadly attacks on local villages.

The move was a way to quell the climbing criminal activity in the affected regions.