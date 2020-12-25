Tunisian business mogul Nabil Karoui arrested again for money laundering et al

Tunisian businessman Nabil Karoui has been arrested for a money laundering case opened in 2017. This is the second time that the 2019 presidential candidate has been behind bars in a case initiated 3 years ago following a complaint by an NGO. At that time, the 57-year old Nessma TV channel boss was a favorite for the presidential election.

Karoui was released three days before the election and denied the opportunity to campaign. He lost to now President Kaïs Saied.

Nabil Karoui bounced back since losing the election after a second round in 2019, leading his party to run second in the legislative elections that followed the presidential election.

Although he is not a member of parliament, he does not benefit from any immunity, unlike his brother Ghazi, who was elected in the Bizerte constituency and is the subject of the same complaint as Director of the communication company Karoui & Karoui World.

Suspicion of money laundering and tax evasion risk curtailing the businessman’s political future.

News about the possible arrest of Nabil Karoui has been swirling in the country for days. Shortly after the partial lifting of a strike by magistrates, he was picked up. Karoui’s detention comes at a time when the Tunisian judiciary has waged war on corruption, arresting several business leaders and former ministers.