20 Soul-Massaging Songs for Black Women on Goddess Vibes

Music that Puts Black Women on a Pedestal

Music, an ever-present and important part of our lives as human beings - with all sorts of musical genres around the world playing in the background of our life experiences.

Music, song and dance have existed in Africa - the cradle of humankind as we know it today, since the beginning of time. The multiple Grammy award-winning and internationally-celebrated Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo once said that “Africa is the bedrock of all music.”

The dance movements of African and Afro-descendants have marked and continue to influence the entire world. Although unfortunately, the image of the Afro woman is not always visible on international mainstream music platforms and there is also a certain expression of misogynoir that some artists within select music genres can exhibit.

So to balance out the aforementioned problematic tendencies of misogynoir and black-fishing in the music industry that do exist, here is a list of twenty songs that recognise and edify African, black and Afro women to brighten your playlist and give you an extra pep in your step.

1. Blk Girl Soldier - Jamila Woods

African-American Chicago-based singer has several anthems that speak to her heritage and essence as a black woman thriving in a neocolonial world.

Lyrics go, "She, she, she, she, she don't give up! Oh no, no, no, no, she don't give up!"

2. Me gritaron "¡negra!" - Victoria Santa Cruz (with English subtitles)

An Afro-Peruvian legend of many talents - choreographer, poet, composer, writer. The diverse plethora of work of Madam Cruz resounds her pride of being of African descent in Latin-America.

Lyrics so, "Yes! Black! I'm black! How beautiful that sounds! Black! I'm black!"

3. Black Girl Magic - Che Lingo

This black British hip hop artist did not hesitate to make his admiration for black women publicly known on this track.

Lyrics go, "Look at that black girl! Melanin! Queen!"

4. Black Woman - Rob Kazi

The African-American entertainer showcased his talent on this song that lists off the positive qualities of the average every-day Afro woman.

Lyrics go, "Black girls are queens. Black girls are awesome. Black girls slay. Black girls the truth."

5. A Coisa Tá Preta - Mc Rebecca, Elza Soares.

This Afro-Brazilian funk artist had the honour of collaborating with an Afro-Brazilian legend to pay tribute to their African ancestry

Lyrics translate to, "Black men, black women, kings, queens, Wakanda!"

6. African Queen - 2Face Idibia

The Nigerian singer released an ode to African women in this song that was very popular in its day.

Lyrics go, "You are my African queen. The girl of my dreams and that is the African beauty."

7. Chocolat feat. Awa Imani - Lartiste

The France-based Moroccan artist took it upon himself to show love for black women in light of a display of self-hatred projected onto their female counterparts by certain black men in France.

Lyrics go, "She is sexy, refines and chocolate."

8. Black Woman - Danielle Brooks

Black-American actress and singer-songwriter most well-known for her role in the Netflix original series, "Orange is the New Black" is candid with the truth of her experience in this tune.

Song lyrics go, "Cornbread fed, sweet tea sippin'. Nubian queen with the skin that glistens. I'm a black woman"

9. Bixa Preta - Linn da Quebrada

The Afro-Brazilian transgender artist has been all over the world showcasing her pride of being a part of both the queer and Afro community in spite of transphobia and racism that she has often had to step over.

Song lyrics, "My black skin. It's my mantle of courage."

10. DarkSkin - Jayd Ink

In moments of frustration over misplaced prejudices, this coily-haired beauty croons her woes in this melodic tune.

Song lyrics go, "Darkskin girl they always say that you're pretty for a dark skin girl. But what does that mean?"

11. Kemekem (I Like Your Afro) - Meklit feat. Samuel Yirga

This Ethiopian beauty remade a traditional song that professes the love for coily-textured hair that has often been judged and negatively categorised by non-Afro and non-Afro having people.

Song lyrics go, "You with the beautiful afro. You're delicious like injera and sweet like tej."

12. Black Woman & Child - Sizzla

A renowned Jamaican reggae artist who has always held strong to his African roots professes his love for the black woman in this song.

Song lyrics, "Black woman and child. For you I really have so much love. Dollar bills and coins will fade away. They could never make I so proud."

13. Brown Skin Girl - Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid.

The song speaks to all brown-skinned little girls out there as black-American R&B artist Beyoncé Knowles sings to her daughter.

Song lyrics, "Brown skin girl. Your skin just like pearls. The best thing in the world. Never trade you for anybody else."

14. Menina Pretinha - Mc Soffia

An impassioned and impressive Afro-Brazilian teen who uses her art in her activism against racism in Brazil.

Song lyrics go, "Little black girl, you are not exotic, you are not cute. You are a queen."

15. Four Women - Nina Simone

A true legendary classic that has been reprised by many a singer over the years to uphold the legacy of the classical piano and jazz singer-songwriter icon Nina Simone. This version is by Javaria Porter, Endeya Penix, Aija Penix and Kyla Jade.

The song speaks to the evolution of the black-American female experience throughout the history of the United States and can be applied to many Afro women both in the Motherland and Diaspora.

Song lyrics, "My skin is tan, my hair is fine, my hips invite you, my mouth like wine."

16. Black Woman - Richie Spice

The Jamaican reggae artist of the Rastafari faith has several songs that show love to black women and his African heritage.

Song lyrics, "She don't want to cream her hair, she wants it wrapped up in a turban."

17. "LA DIASPORA" - Nitty Scott feat. Zap Mama

Proudly-identified as black i.e. Afro Latina, the New York, US-based artist pays homage to her African roots in the ong.

Song lyrics g, "Whine to remind and she twerk to resist. Working it and worship the earth in her dip. Stolen from Africa seeking a gift."

18. Black Girl Magik - Sampa The Great feat. Nicole Gumbe

A Zambian multi-faceted artist based in Australia who does not ever shy away from lifting her voice for the advancement of Afro people down under.

Song lyrics, "Then let's take it back again. Back back to Africa. Matriarchy is a fact. Black women per capita."

19. African Woman - Roberto feat. General Ozzy

Another artist hailing from Zambia who showers African women with adoration in this extremely catchy bop.

Song lyrics, "African woman rocks. These women are so fine. A beauty like Kilimanjaro."

20. Black Woman - Judy Mowatt

A legend in her own right, the Jamaican reggae artist also once sang back vocal for Icon Bon Marley. The song vibrates with encouragement for all Afro women when times can get hard as it reminds them that they always overcome.

Song lyrics, "Don't give up now. Just pray for strength now. For you I dedicate my song."

Happy Listening!

There are so many more songs out there that appreciate and show love to Afro women to keep your coils and curls bouncing and your hips swaying in self-love as you dance to the beat of your own Afro drum in life.