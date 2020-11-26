Welcome to Africanews

Empowering African Women In Science {Business Africa}

By Afolake Oyinloye

This episode of Business Africa is about addressing long-standing challenges facing women, cotton farmers and sustainable development enthusiasts.

· Women scientists still face an uphill struggle in male-dominated science systems and academia in Africa, L’Oréal- UNESCO's initiative for African Women is closing that gap one bit at a time.

· Following disappointing years with Monsanto's GM Cotton, Burkina Faso hopes to revive its cotton fortunes on the global market by going organic

· In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nigeria is determined to do things differently by pursuing green, resilient and sustainable development strategies.

