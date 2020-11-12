All set for Cameroon vs Mozambique AFCON 2022 qualifier

Mozambique continue their quest to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations when they play Cameroon on Thursday.

For Cameroon, this would be a crucial game if Cameroon were not automatically through as tournament hosts.

Mozambique and Cameroon are the top two in Group F, the pair having four points from their two games. But both sides have issues to deal with.

The Indomitable Lions were only able to summon a reduced squad whilst the visitors have not played an international match of any description for over a year.

Mozambique head coach Luis Goncalves was in a positive frame of mind, ahead of his side's crucial fixture in Cameroon on Thursday. "I'm feeling well because I'm working with my team, with my boys."

The top two sides in Group F of AFCON qualification with four points apiece, the pressure is off Cameroon as they go through automatically as hosts. Goncalves though, is still wary of the Indomitable Lions.

"Cameroon have very good players. They play in the better leagues in Europe in some of the better clubs."

Mozambique will not want any slip-ups with a capable Cape Verde squad in third spot.

As hosts, Cameroon are already guaranteed their spot at the tournament, but are taking part in the group stage and their results do count towards qualification for the other sides.

So, of the three other teams involved in Group F, only one can join Cameroon in the final tournament.

As things stand, Mozambique are in good stead to be that team, leading Group F after two games.

A 2-0 win over Rwanda in their group opener last November was followed by a 2-2 draw with Cape Verde, who will be hoping for a Cameroon win this week.

Cameroon are currently second, two points ahead of Cape Verde and level with Mozambique having also drawn one and won one of their opening matches.