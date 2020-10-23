Sudan, Israel agree to normalize ties

Sudan has decided to normalize its relations with Israel under US mediation,

The normalization of relations between the 2 countries was announced Friday by the White House in Washington.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described this a "tremendous turnaround,"

"What a tremendous turnaround! Today Khartoum says yes to peace with Israel, yes to the recognition of Israel and normalization with Israel," Netanyahu said in a statement in Hebrew transmitted.

Sudan thus becomes the third Arab country to announce since August the normalization of its relations with Israel, after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, welcomed Mr. Netanyahu who had met earlier this year with Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Uganda.

The normalization with Sudan is particularly symbolic. After the Six-Day War, which in 1967 saw Israel seize the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, most Arab leaders met in Sudan to adopt the Khartoum Resolution known for its "three no's": no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel, no negotiations with the Jewish state.