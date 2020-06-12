Terrorist attacks increasing across northern Nigeria

An attack by terrorists linked to the Islamic State group on a village in northeast Nigeria has killed dozens, security sources and residents said.

Fighters believed to be from the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction shot and ran over residents with vehicles in the assault on the remote village of Felo on Tuesday.

The sources told AFP that the death toll had risen from 59 after 10 more bodies were discovered in the countryside around the herding community. Ibrahim Liman, a member of a government-backed anti-terrorist militia, gave the same overall figure.

Emergency workers were seen retrieving bodies as villagers make their return to the scene after the attack. Northeast Nigeria has been wracked by a decade-long insurgency that has left at least 36,000 dead and displaced some 2 million

The attacks are the latest round of deadly forays by the terrorist group following weeks of sustained counterinsurgency victories recorded by the Nigerian army.

Over in the northwest also, bandits continue to attack communities and kill dozens. Nigerians on social media have been demanding stern government action ,to secure lives and properties.