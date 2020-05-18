Coronavirus: stats of Africa's most impacted nation per region

All 54 African countries have officially recorded cases. The death toll is past 2,000, recoveries are also past 32,000 with confirmed cases past the 80,000 mark.

“Comoros recorded index case on April 30”: to become the 53rd infected nation after the 52nd, Sao Tome and Principe in Central Africa officially recorded cases on April 6. Africa’s last country to record a case was Lesotho on March 13.

Major African stats: May 18 at 6:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 84,521

Number of deaths = 2,759

Recoveries = 32,515

Active cases = 49,322

Most impacted nations per region (as of May 11):

North Africa = Egypt: 12,229 cases, 3,174 recoveries, 630 deaths

Central Africa = Cameroon: 3,105 cases, 1,567 recoveries, 140 deaths

West Africa = Nigeria: 5,959 cases, 1,594 recoveries, 182 deaths

East Africa = Sudan: 2,289 cases, 222 recoveries, 97 deaths

Southern Africa = South Africa: 13,515 cases, 7,006 recoveries, 264 deaths

The basic records are referenced from the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also corroborate figures with African Union’s Africa Centers for Disease Control, Africa CDC whiles prioritizing tallies from trusted national sources. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs.

Experts are currently advocating mass testing as cases of local transmission grow in a number of countries. Most countries are lifting lockdowns, but curfews and ban on gatherings largely remain in place to combat spread and improve containment of confirmed cases.