USA: Family demands arrests after son shot and killed

In the United States, the family of a Georgia man, killed after being pursued by white armed men are demanding arrests more than two months after the killing.

The armed father and son claimed they suspected he was a burglar.

A video of the February 23 shooting of 25 year old Ahmaud Arbery purported to show the incident has stoked fury after it surfaced online Tuesday.

“We are all relieved that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as of last night started an independent investigation. We are hopeful that this investigation will do a lot more than the original investigation to uncover the truth and lead to the arrest of these men”, Attorney Lee Merritt said.

His mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, told reporters Wednesday she believed her son “was just out for his daily jog” in a neighbourhood outside the port city of Brunswick. She hasn’t watched the video.

“He had ambitions, I mean he had plans. Ahmaud was still young. He had dreams that wasn’t fulfilled”, Cooper Jones said.

Tom Durden, the district attorney appointed to oversee the case, declined to comment Tuesday when asked if the video depicts Arbery’s shooting.

According to an incident report filed by Glynn County police, Arbery was shot after two men spotted him running in their neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon.

Photo by Arbery’s family