Africa's 100+ coronavirus cases: Eswatini, Zambia, Togo among new entrants

The numbers of confirmed cases across the continent continues to grow with each passing day. The World Health Organization Africa regional head warns that a spike likely to result in the wake of improved and increased testing.

Whiles the figures remain very low in a number of countries, quite a sizeable number has passed the 100 mark with only a handful in the 1000+ bracket – South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco,Cameroon, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Djibouti and Nigeria.

South Africa one of Africa’s most impacted country has been praised by some analysts for their dedication to mass and intensive testing which an African Union Centers for Disease Control, CDC, official has asked that all countries need to scale up if the magnitude of infection is to be ascertained.

This article looks at a regional breakdown of countries that have passed the 100 mark and above. The basic records are referenced from the Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.

The new entrants between April 22 and May 2 were: Eswatini, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Zambia and Sierra Leone.

All figures valid as of May 2 at 07:00 GMT

Major African stats: May 2 at 7:00 GMT:

Confirmed cases = 40,575

Number of deaths = 1,692

Recoveries = 13,391

Infected countries = 53

Virus-free countries = 1 (Lesotho)

North Africa

Algeria – 4,154

Egypt – 5,895

Morocco – 4,569

Tunisia – 998

West Africa

Burkina Faso – 649

Ghana – 2,074

Guinea – 1,537

Ivory Coast – 1,333

Mali – 508

Niger – 728

Nigeria- 2,170

Senegal – 1,024

Liberia – 152

Sierra Leone – 136

Togo – 123

Guinea-Bissau – 257

Central Africa

Cameroon – 1,823

DR Congo – 350

Congo Republic – 165

Gabon – 276

Equatorial Guinea – 315

East Africa

Djibouti – 1,097

Kenya – 411

Mauritius – 332

Rwanda – 249

Tanzania – 480

Somalia – 601

Ethiopia – 133

Sudan – 533

Southern Africa

South Africa – 5,951

Madagascar – 132

Zambia – 109

Eswatini – 106

Virus-free = Lesotho

SUGGESTED

READING

Major African stats as of April 22 as of 6:00 GMT :