Countries with 100+ coronavirus cases: Gabon, Somalia join list

The numbers of confirmed cases across the continue continues to grow with each passing day. The World Health Organization Africa regional head warns that a spike is expected in the coming weeks.

Whiles the figures remain very low in a number of countries, quite a sizeable number has passed the 100 mark with only a handful in the 1000+ bracket – South Africa, Algeria, Egypt and Morocco.

South Africa one of Africa’s most impacted country has been praised by some analysts for their dedication to mass and intensive testing which an African Union Centers for Disease Control, CDC, official has asked that all countries need to scale up if the magnitude of infection is to be ascertained.

This article looks at a regional breakdown of countries that have passed the 100 mark and above. The basic records are referenced from the Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.

As at April 18, Somalia and Gabon had crossed into the three-digit space

On April 17, Tanzania recorded a case spike to enter the bracket

On April 15, Congo Republic joined the 100+ group, third in Central Africa

On April 12, Mali joined the 100+ group, the 20th overall and West Africa’s 8th on the list.

On April 11, Madagascar became the second country in the southern Africa region to cross the 100+ mark. only continental leader South Africa had crossed that mark.

All figures valid as of April 18 at 05:00 GMT

North Africa

Algeria – 2,418

Egypt – 2,844

Morocco – 2,564

Tunisia – 864

West Africa

Burkina Faso – 557

Ghana – 641

Guinea – 477

Ivory Coast – 688

Mali – 171

Niger – 627

Nigeria- 493

Senegal – 342

Central Africa

Cameroon – 996

DR Congo – 287

Congo Republic – 143

Gabon – 108

East Africa

Djibouti – 732

Kenya – 246

Mauritius – 324

Rwanda – 143

Tanzania – 147

Somalia – 116

Southern Africa

South Africa – 2,783

Madagascar – 117

Virus-free = Comoros, Lesotho

