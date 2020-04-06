Welcome to Africanews

C.A.R: govt denies plans to arrest opposition leader Bozizé [Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The Central African Republic CAR’s justice minister Flavien Mbata has denied accusations the govt had planned to arrest former president Francois Bozize who is also the country’s top opposition leader.
Mbata speaking to journalists over the weekend said there was no search warrant, so as not to create unrest because of the fragile situation in the central African country.

The party of former President François Bozizé, the KNK, had on Friday accused the government of preparing for Bozize’s arrest. It said the ruling party” wanted to “decapitate” its organisation “by the planned arrest” of its leaders, including Bozizé.

The former president returned to the C.A.R in December after six years in exile and is likely to be a candidate in the December 2020 presidential election. He is seen as the main obstacle to the reelection of President Faustin Archangel Touadera.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

