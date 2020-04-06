C.A.R: govt denies plans to arrest opposition leader Bozizé [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The Central African Republic CAR’s justice minister Flavien Mbata has denied accusations the govt had planned to arrest former president Francois Bozize who is also the country’s top opposition leader.
Mbata speaking to journalists over the weekend said there was no search warrant, so as not to create unrest because of the fragile situation in the central African country.
The party of former President François Bozizé, the KNK, had on Friday accused the government of preparing for Bozize’s arrest. It said the ruling party” wanted to “decapitate” its organisation “by the planned arrest” of its leaders, including Bozizé.
The former president returned to the C.A.R in December after six years in exile and is likely to be a candidate in the December 2020 presidential election. He is seen as the main obstacle to the reelection of President Faustin Archangel Touadera.
up next
From the same country
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
01:33
Coronavirus in 52 African countries, 10,700+ cases, 534 deaths, 1,192 recoveries
Go to video
African govts using a similar COVID-19 containment rule book
Go to video
COVID-19: Buhari tests negative, top aide tests positive
Go to video
El-Sissi appeals to Egyptians to help stem spread
01:16
COVID-19: Gambia hunts for 14 quarantined escapees
01:17
Burkina Faso civil servants protest wage cuts