Coronavirus in Africa: 5,856 cases; 201 deaths, 430 recoveries

There are now more than over 5,250 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with a handful of countries holding out.

We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

SUGGESTED

READING

Major stats as at March 30

Confirmed cases = 5,856

Number of deaths = 201

Recoveries = 430

Infected countries = 49

Virus-free countries = 5

North Africa

Algeria – 716

Egypt – 656

Libya – 10

Morocco – 638

Tunisia – 394

Virus-free = None

West Africa

Benin – 9

Burkina Faso – 261

Cape Verde – 6

The Gambia – 4

Ghana – 161

Guinea – 22

Guinea-Bissau – 8

Ivory Coast – 179

Liberia – 3

Mauritania – 6

Mali – 25

Nigeria- 139

Niger – 34

Senegal – 174

Sierra Leone – 1

Togo – 34

Virus-free = None

Central Africa

Cameroon – 223

Central African Republic – 6

Chad – 5

Congo-Brazzaville – 19

DR Congo – 98

Equatorial Guinea – 15

Gabon – 18

Virus-free = Sao Tome and Principe

Southern Africa

Angola – 7

Botswana – 4

Eswatini – 9

Madagascar – 57

Mozambique – 8

Namibia – 11

South Africa – 1,353

Zambia – 36

Zimbabwe – 8

Virus-free = Malawi, Comoros, Lesotho

East Africa / Horn of Africa

Djibouti – 18

Eritrea – 15

Ethiopia – 29

Kenya – 59

Mauritius – 147

Rwanda – 75

Seychelles – 10

Somalia – 5

Sudan – 6

Tanzania – 19

Uganda – 33

Burundi – 2

Virus-free = South Sudan