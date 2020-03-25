China to lift Wuhan lockdown on April 8, as coronavirus epicenter heals

China
Chinese authorities have announced they will end a two-month lockdown of the most of virus-affected central Hubei province in April, as domestic cases of the virus continue to subside.
People with clean bill of health will be allowed to leave, the provincial government disclosed. From April 8, Wuhan will lift the control measures for the passages from the city of Wuhan and Hubei Province, and orderly restore the external traffic.
The personnel departing Wuhan will move safely and orderly with the Hubei health green code. The outbreak has gradually been brought under control, and Hubei has seen almost no new infections for more than a week.
Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 381,000 people and killed over 16,500. More than 101,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.
