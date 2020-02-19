Congo unveils new docks in commercial city port

The port of Pointe Noire is constantly expanding. President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso on Wednesday inaugurated new infrastructure for the Congo terminal.

It is the concessionaire of the Autonomous Port of the Congolese economic capital. Managers of the port hope this will further consolidate its position as a transit country.

“The third stage is certainly the most remarkable of all. The modernization and extension of port infrastructure, following the profound changes observed at the end of the last century in the maritime and port industry. The introduction of this modern infrastructure and equipment has made it possible to significantly improve the capacity and operational performance of the port’‘, Séraphin Bhalat. CEO of the autonomous port of Pointe Noire said.

Thus, traffic volumes have increased from 322,000 containers in 2009 to 921,000 containers in 2019. And over the same period, the capacity of these ships has risen from 3,000 to 12,000.

3 quays have been refurbished, with a total length of 1,840 ml.This is a public-private partnership project.

“Today, 10 years later, it is with pride that Congo Terminal continues its contribution and investment in the service of the Congolese Republic and each of its citizens. Indeed Mr. President from 2009 to 2019, Congo Terminal has invested nearly 260 billion CFA francs or 400 million euros’‘, Olivier Delore, Director of Concessions and port for the Bolloré group said.

These investments reduced the average dock time for large vessels.

This operational performance has resulted in the port receiving two separate awards in 2018 and 2019 as Best West and Central African Port.