Senegal announces tougher sentences for rape and pedophilia [Morning Call]

The Senegalese National Assembly voted unanimously on Monday for a bill proposing tougher sentences such as life imprisonment for acts of rape and pedophilia.
Up to now, rape had been considered in as a simple offense, punishable by five to ten years in prison.
Former magistrate Dior Fall Sow tells us how effective she thinks this law will be in reducing rape cases in the west African nation.
