Senegal announces tougher sentences for rape and pedophilia [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

The Senegalese National Assembly voted unanimously on Monday for a bill proposing tougher sentences such as life imprisonment for acts of rape and pedophilia.

Up to now, rape had been considered in as a simple offense, punishable by five to ten years in prison.

Former magistrate Dior Fall Sow tells us how effective she thinks this law will be in reducing rape cases in the west African nation.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

