U.S. tasks Egypt to probe and prosecute torture by security forces

The United States and other Western countries on Wednesday, admonished Egypt to initiate an inquiry into alleged killings and torture by its security forces.

They also urged the release of journalists and others arrested for exercising their right to freedom of expression.

The U.S. Human Rights Counsellor Daniel Kronenfeld said: “We recommend Egypt to: One, address impunity by credibly investigating allegations of extrajudicial killings, torture, and forced disappearances by security forces, publicly release findings, and prosecute those responsible.

“Two, release detainees held for exercising their rights to freedom of expression or association and ensure fair trial guarantees for those remaining in detention.

According to reports, the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva is reviewing Egypt’s records as part of a regular examination of all U.N. member states.

However, the Egyptian authorities reiterated their commitment to punitive measures against perpetrators of heinous crimes.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Omar Marwan told the media that Egypt has obeyed international reporting structures.

“During the past five years, many criminals and disciplinary actions were taken for incidents related to torture, many trails were organized against perpetrators of torture and ill-treatment.

“Our report submits data and numbers on these trails and a detailed report of this issue shall be submitted to the CAT (Committee Against Torture).”

According to the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms, nearly 3,000 people, including lawyers and academics, are being held.

Most of them were charged over issues including the use of social media to spread false news, joining a banned terrorist group, and protesting without a permit.