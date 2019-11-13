Ethiopian soldiers deployed to curb varsity violence in Oromia, Amhara

Members of the Ethiopian National Defence Force, ENDF, have been deployed in two regions where deadly violence has led to loss of lives on university campuses.

The BBC’s Horn of Africa reporter, Bekele Atoma Boru; reported that soldiers had been deployed in Oromia and Amhara regional states.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted about the need for students to stay away from being used as forces of devision and separatism. His reaction was in response to deadly violence at the Woldiya University in Amhara.

Two students of Oromo ethnicity were killed in the violence whiles twelve others sustained injuries.

The privately-owned Addis Standard portal also reported on Wednesday that a third student had died in Dembi Dolo university located in Oromia region

as a result of violence.

The portal also lists a number of instances that has disrupted teaching and learning in universities and in some instances forced students to flee their campuses and seek shelter elsewhere.