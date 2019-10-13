NoBraDay Nothing naughty, a bold statement for breast cancer awareness

Health crisis
There might be some pictures of naughty breasts cropping up on your time line, some for the the wrong reasons but what the world is trying to talk about this month is the advent of breast cancer. The hashtag blazing on social media #NoBraDay is just for that purpose, don’t get it confused.
At least 2.1 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually of which an estimated 627,000 die from it,and that is approximately 15% of all cancer deaths among women according to the World Health Organization
The risks of getting cancerBreast cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the breast. Cancer starts when cells begin to grow out of control. The most common symptom of breast cancer is a new lump or mass. A painless, hard mass that has irregular edges is more likely to be cancer, but breast cancers can be tender, soft, or round. Other possible symptoms of breast cancer include: swelling of all or part of a breast, skin dimpling,breast or nipple pain,nipple retraction (turning inward), nipple or breast skin that is red, dry, flaking or thickened, nipple discharge (other than breast milk) and swollen lymph nodes reports American Cancer Society
Breast cancer risk doubles each decade until menopause, after which the increase slows. However, breast cancer is more common after the menopause. Due improved medical care across the world, the cases of breast cancer diagnosed early are giving an 80 to 90 percent survival rate in most countries according to World Cancer Research Fund
How to avoid cancerWorld Cancer Research Fund lists the following as ways to avoid this disease: - undertaking vigorous physical activity DECREASES the risk of premenopausal breast cancer - being overweight or obese in young adulthood (between the ages of about 18 and 30 years) DECREASES the risk of premenopausal breast cancer - being overweight or obese in adulthood before the menopause DECREASES the risk of premenopausal breast cancer - breastfeeding DECREASES the risk of breast cancer (unspecified) in the mother - consuming alcoholic drinks INCREASES the risk of premenopausal breast cancer - being tall INCREASES the risk of premenopausal breast cancer - greater birthweight INCREASES the risk of premenopausal breast cancer - consuming non-starchy vegetables might decrease the risk of oestrogen-receptor-negative (ER–) breast cancer (unspecified) - consuming foods containing carotenoids might decrease the risk of breast cancer (unspecified) - consuming dairy products might decrease the risk of premenopausal breast cancer - diets high in calcium might decrease the risk of premenopausal breast cancer - being physically active might decrease the risk of premenopausal breast cancer
Breast Cancer Vaccine?
“Researchers at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida say a vaccine they have developed could be available within eight years that may not only stop the recurrence of breast and ovarian cancers, but prevent them from developing in the first place,” reads a report by Forbes
Lee Mercker, from Florida, US, became the first patient to take part in a Mayo Clinic trial for a new vaccine after being diagnosed in March with early stages of the disease. The vaccinne still on trial has reportedly helped remove cancer cells in the breast cancer of the patient, Lee reports The Sun
According to Mayo Clinic treating breast cancer has long involved addressing two problems: the elimination of cancer cells from the tumor and potential disease recurrence.Mayo Clinic researchers recently received a grant of $11 million from the Department of Defense to push the next studies of the vaccine ahead and help address this unmet patient need.
Today is #NoBraDay day and not some sort of pornhub break.— Adunni Achebe (@Adunni_Achebe) October 13, 2019
It’s for breast cancer awareness and not an opportunity to flood the TL with boob threads.
RIP to all men and women who lost their lives to breast Cancer.
Self breast exam is key.#breastcancerawareness pic.twitter.com/s7YaZ3cE0a
We celebrate ? all the ladies dealing with breast cancer. #NoBraDay pic.twitter.com/eymUCKEv0T— UG’z??? OVO ? (@iamabdulbasty) October 13, 2019
Breast cancer being the most common cancer among women worldwide, early detection however remains the cornerstone of its control. All women of reproductive age are therefore encouraged to perform breast self-exams at least once a month.#NoBraDay pic.twitter.com/ua9oIOXxDi— Dennis Kiplimo™ ???? (@ItsShark__) October 13, 2019
