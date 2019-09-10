Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Tunisia: Towards an undecided election? [The Morning Call]

Tunisia: Towards an undecided election? [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Tunisians will be heading to the polls on Sunday, September 15 to choose their next president.

An election seen as a major test of the only democracy to emerge from the 2011 Arab spring.

26 candidates, many of whom are political heavy weights will be vying for presidency. They include Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, Defence Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi, media mogul Nabil Karoui, and Abir Moussi, one of the two female candidates.

With days to the first round of vote, an unprecedented presidential debate was held last Saturday between the candidates.

The showdown is seen as the highlight of the campaign period and a turning point in Tunisian politics ahead of the vote.

There was however an empty space for controversial media mogul Nabil Karoui, who is currently detained on money laundering charges.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..