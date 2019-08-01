Ghana: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses parliament [Morning Call]

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed Ghanaian lawmakers on Wednesday to observe the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans arriving in the US during her official visit to Ghana.

She arrived in the country on Monday together with a Congressional delegation that included Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Pelosi’s address to parliament mainly focussed on the U.S commitment to security, freedom and justice for all. The visit coincided with Ghana’s Year of Return. Pelosi said that the Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo’s declaration that 2019 was the “Year of Return” for Africans in the diaspora was a “wonderful” gesture and added that visiting a fort where slaves were held was a “transformative and humbling” experience.