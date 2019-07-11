Fans proud of South Africa performance

South Africa lost one nil to Nigeria, in a dramatic quarterfinal encounter at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday night.

Bafana Bafana fans who were on the edge of their seats during the game against the super eagles are however, still pleased with their team’s performance.

According to Lufaro Chigama, South African football fan, “a team had to win, but definitely I am proud of the Bafana Bafana (SA team). They did their best, but unfortunately they lost, but yeah I think it was a fair game.”

For his part, Edward Sibanda, another South African football fan congratulated their boys for a job “well done”.

“South Africa well done. You made us proud and please keep on playing more games. We are waiting for you to win this cup – it is ours next time.”

William Troost-Ekong scored a dramatic late winner to send Nigeria into the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final at the expense of South Africa.

While Nigeria will square up against Cote d’Ivoire or Algeria for a place in the final , Senegal, who beat Benin 1-0 earlier on Wednesday, will lock horns with either Madagascar or Tunisia in the another semi-final encounter.

They’ll be battling for a spot at the finals of the 2019 AFCON billed for July 19 at the Cairo International Stadium.