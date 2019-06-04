Angola to build new refinery in enclave

Sonangol, Angola’s national oil production company, Sonangol and United Shine signed a partnership agreement on Tuesday in Luanda to build a high conversion crude oil refinery in Cabinda province, an Angolan enclave coinciding between Congo and the DRC, according to a Sonangol statement released on Tuesday.

In the long term, this refinery, which should produce gasoline, diesel, oils and kerosene in particular, will have a processing capacity of sixty thousand barrels of oil per day, Sonangol’s press release states.

The signing of this agreement took place on the sidelines of the Africa Oil & Gas conference on hydrocarbons which opened on Tuesday in Luanda.However it is the result of a call for tenders issued in 2017 for the construction of the Cabinda refinery says Sonangol’s press release.

This initiative is part of the Angolan authorities’ desire to transform their hydrocarbon resources on the spot and to promote the diversification of an economy that is too dependent on oil.

In the same vein, Angola awarded ENI the contract to subcontract the processing of its crude oil from the Luanda refinery.

The country hopes to double its fuel production capacity and significantly limit imports of refined oil according to a Sonagol press release.