Senegal's Wari company signs deal with Whatsapp [Business Africa]

Senegalese mobile money transfer company, Wari has entered into new partnership deals with companies, including global social messaging app, Whatsapp.

Rwanda’s Mara Phone company is also among the companies in the deal.

The deal is also targeted at expanding reach to all 54 states on the African continent in the long term.

In a interview with the an African economist, Mounirou Ndiaye, he highlighted the prospects of the business.

