Six dead after Catholic church attack in Burkina Faso [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

It was a bloody Sunday at a Catholic church in Burkina Faso as a group of attackers killed several worshippers during a service. The worshippers according to a government statement were attending morning mass at the church in Dablo.

Shorty after the service had begun, at least 20 men surrounded them and shot six dead. The attackers went on to burn down the church, setting fire also to a shop nearby and two vehicles.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

