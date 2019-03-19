Humanitarian crisis grows following recent floods in Malawi

More than 900,000 people in 14 districts of Southern Malawi are still in need of humanitarian aid following last week’s flooding that killed dozens of people.

Flood survivors need emergency shelter, clean water and medical supplies.

“ We don’t have enough food at all. So we need a lot of food. We don’t know, perhaps the lorries we see here, they are to be distributed to us. We don’t know, because up to now we haven’t received any food at all “, said Camp Manager, Isaac Falakeza.

The Malawian government is trying to mobilize aid to those affected, but humanitarian assistance is in short supply.

“ The government has provided food. It’s also providing shelter, and in collaboration with some partners, it’s also trying to provide some water, tents, and even medication to the people that have been displaced “, said Reinghard Chavula, commissioner, Nsanje District.

Over 16,000 households have so far been displaced. And with further rains expected in the south of the country, affected families will only have to hope for rapid intervention from aid agencies.

Reuters