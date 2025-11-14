South Africa announces plan to bid for 2036 or 2040 Olympic Games

South Africa on Thursday announced its plan to bid for the 2036 or 2040 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The government said it had begun discussions with the International Olympic Committee, which since June has been headed by Zimbabwean Kirsty Coventry.

If it were to succeed, it would be the first time ever that the world’s biggest sporting event takes place in Africa.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said South Africa would not require significant investment to improve its already available infrastructure.

In a visit to the country in 2024, former IOC president Thomas Bach said it had the necessary “stability, infrastructure, and vision to stage an Olympics".

Thursday’s announcement came as independent groups said they have already been exploring the feasibility of a Cape Town-led bid.

The city had tried to win the right to host the 2004 Games, which ended up going to Athens in a 1997 vote.

South Africa successfully hosted the Rugby World Cup in 1995, Cricket World Cup in 2003, and Soccer World Cup in 2010 which was also a first for Africa.