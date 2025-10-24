Outrage at Milnerton High as assault video sparks protests and olice response

Tensions flared outside Milnerton High School in Cape Town on Thursday after a video allegedly showing a student being beaten by classmates circulated widely on social media, prompting anger from parents and community members.

Dozens of parents gathered at the school gates demanding accountability and swift action from school authorities. Police were deployed to manage the crowd and used stun grenades to disperse protesters after the situation grew tense.

Eight students, aged between 17 and 18, have been arrested and released on bail of R2,000 each (about $115). Authorities say both criminal and disciplinary proceedings are underway.

Khomotjo Joy Maimela, Portfolio Committee on Basic Education Chairperson: “A criminal case has been laid and the perpetrators were in court today. The school is proceeding with the disciplinary hearing this Saturday, and they will send a comprehensive report to us on the outcomes. But we also questioned how the school took time to place the learners on precautionary suspension.”

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed that officials had met with the victim’s family and that further investigations were being launched into related incidents.

Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape Education Department Spokesperson: “It was a difficult meeting for sure. It’s very hard to see the victims and their parents — your heart goes out to them. What we have to realize is that there’s a process in place, and if we don’t follow those processes, we can thwart the whole investigation. The school is following due process.”

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has called for greater oversight and faster responses to violence in schools, emphasizing the need to ensure safety and accountability across the education system.

The school is expected to release an official statement following the disciplinary hearing scheduled for the weekend.