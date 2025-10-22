EU and Egypt hold inaugural joint summit

Belgium
The high-level meeting taking place on Wednesday is expected to enhance political and economic collaboration between the European Union and Egypt.
Egyptian President Abdelfattah el-Sisi has arrived in Brussels for the inaugural EU-Egypt Summit, which took place on Wednesday.
The core agenda of the summit centers on bolstering bilateral ties and promoting stability, peace, and prosperity across the region. It is a direct result of the "Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership" agreement sealed in March 2024, which seeks to elevate relations between the two entities.
Furthermore, the summit is anticipated to dedicate significant attention to the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip. Egypt is viewed as an essential player in sustaining the current ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Discussions are likely to cover Egypt's potential leadership in a proposed multinational force in Gaza and its integral role in the area's post-conflict reconstruction.
01:03
South Africa's DA party proposes axing race-based legislation
00:55
Pope Leo XIV urges Italy to remain open to migrants
00:55
Gold prices hit historic $4,000 mark amid global uncertainty
01:49
Cameroon's 92-year-old Paul Biya makes first campaign stop as he seeks eighth presidential term
01:34
Malawi's President Mutharika brings hope as he vows to rebuild ailing economy
Go to video
Stowaway found dead in plane’s landing gear after flight from Europe