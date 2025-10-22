Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

EU and Egypt hold inaugural joint summit

European Council President Antonio Costa, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrive at the EU-Egypt Summit.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Belgium

The high-level meeting taking place on Wednesday is expected to enhance political and economic collaboration between the European Union and Egypt.

Egyptian President Abdelfattah el-Sisi has arrived in Brussels for the inaugural EU-Egypt Summit, which took place on Wednesday.

The core agenda of the summit centers on bolstering bilateral ties and promoting stability, peace, and prosperity across the region. It is a direct result of the "Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership" agreement sealed in March 2024, which seeks to elevate relations between the two entities.

Furthermore, the summit is anticipated to dedicate significant attention to the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip. Egypt is viewed as an essential player in sustaining the current ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Discussions are likely to cover Egypt's potential leadership in a proposed multinational force in Gaza and its integral role in the area's post-conflict reconstruction.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..