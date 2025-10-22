EU and Egypt hold inaugural joint summit

The high-level meeting taking place on Wednesday is expected to enhance political and economic collaboration between the European Union and Egypt.

Egyptian President Abdelfattah el-Sisi has arrived in Brussels for the inaugural EU-Egypt Summit, which took place on Wednesday.

The core agenda of the summit centers on bolstering bilateral ties and promoting stability, peace, and prosperity across the region. It is a direct result of the "Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership" agreement sealed in March 2024, which seeks to elevate relations between the two entities.

Furthermore, the summit is anticipated to dedicate significant attention to the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip. Egypt is viewed as an essential player in sustaining the current ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Discussions are likely to cover Egypt's potential leadership in a proposed multinational force in Gaza and its integral role in the area's post-conflict reconstruction.