Sudan's Al Burhan visits Cairo for talks with Egypt's El Sisi

In a significant diplomatic move, Sudanese General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo on Wednesday, as the two leaders sought to align their strategies against a backdrop of devastating war in Sudan and shared regional tensions over a monumental dam.

The discussions at the Al-Ittihadiya presidential palace centered on the brutal conflict that has engulfed Sudan since April 2023.

The war between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has created one of the world's most severe humanitarian catastrophes, claiming tens of thousands of lives and displacing over 14 million people.

The leaders reviewed international and regional initiatives aimed at halting the violence and restoring stability to the fractured nation.

A unified stance on the Ethiopian dam

A critical point of alignment was the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Both leaders voiced serious concerns about the nearly $5 billion project on the Blue Nile, attributing recent flooding in their countries to its construction.

This shared grievance underscores a unified front against Ethiopia, as Cairo and Khartoum grapple with the dam's potential impact on their vital water resources, adding a layer of complex hydro-politics to their coordinated crisis management.