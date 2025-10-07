Meta agrees to $32.8 Million data privacy settlement with Nigeria

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is set to settle a $32.8 million data privacy fine with the Nigerian government, marking a significant moment for digital rights enforcement in Africa.

The fine was imposed by Nigeria’s Data Protection Commission (NDPC) in February 2025 for alleged violations of the Nigeria Data Protection Act. Meta was accused of using Nigerian users' data for behavioural advertising without explicit consent, processing personal data of non-users, failing to file mandatory compliance audits, and transferring user data abroad without authorisation.

The settlement, expected to be finalised by the end of October 2025, comes after months of legal disputes. Meta initially challenged the fine and the process but moved toward an out-of-court agreement, signalling willingness to comply with Nigeria’s growing regulatory demands.

This case highlights Nigeria's assertiveness in regulating global tech companies and could set an influential precedent for data privacy enforcement across African markets.

The NDPC has ordered Meta to revise privacy policies, conduct localised data protection assessments, and gain explicit consent from users before targeted advertising. The outcome may shape how multinational tech companies handle user data and comply with emerging data protection laws in Africa.

The settlement also reflects broader regulatory momentum in Nigeria, which has imposed multi-million dollar fines on other major tech firms for privacy violations, reinforcing the continent's push for stronger digital governance and accountability.

This development underscores the evolving landscape of data privacy in Africa as countries assert digital sovereignty and demand greater transparency and user protection from global platforms. It remains to be seen how this settlement will impact Meta’s operations and data practices in Nigeria and beyond.