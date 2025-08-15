Welcome to Africanews

United Nations says 17 areas in Sudan at risk of famine

An army soldier walks in front of the Republican Palace in Khartoum, Sudan, after it was taken over by Sudan's army, March 21, 2025.  

By Rédaction Africanews

Sudan war

The United Nations says that 17 areas in Sudan are classified as at risk of famine, including parts of Darfur, the Nuba Mountains, Khartoum, and Jazira.

Stéphane Dujarric, a U.N, spokesperson said the World Food Program is calling for humanitarian access to El Fasher, which is facing starvation and remains cut off from humanitarian assistance.

Dujarric said some residents are living on animal fodder and food waste as "a coping mechanism."

"We reiterate our concern about the ongoing conflict and renew our calls for all parties to end the violence and put the interest of their people first," Dujarric said.

The briefing comes as health officials in Sudan launched a 10-day cholera vaccination campaign in the capital, Khartoum, to curb what humanitarians call a rapidly spreading outbreak.

