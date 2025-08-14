South Korean top court rejects 'Baby Shark' song plagiarism claim

South Korea's Supreme Court has rejected a United States composer's copyright claim on the globally popular children’s song, Baby Shark.

Jonathan Wright launched his legal battle in 2021, arguing that the tune had copied the bass line and rhythm of a track he had released four years earlier.

South Korea’s top court, however, upheld two lower court rulings that had found that there was insufficient grounds to conclude that entertainment company, Pinkfong, had infringed on his copyright.

It noted that both tunes were based on a classic melody played at children's summer camps in the United States.

The court said Wright’s version did not differ enough from the original song to qualify as an new creative work eligible for copyright protection, and that Pinkfong’s version had clear differences to his.

The $33,124 damages' claim was based on a battle over the song’s catchy "doo doo doo doo doo doo" hook.

Pinkfong’s Baby Shark has become a global phenomenon. With its catchy lyrics, its dance video has had more than 16 billion views on YouTube.

It remains a crucial product for the company, which earned $32.6 million in revenue in the first half of 2025, according to its regulatory filing.

Pinkfong has turned the five-member shark family — Baby Shark, Mama Shark, Papa Shark, Grandma Shark, and Grandpa Shark — into TV and Netflix shows, movies, smartphone apps, and globally touring musicals.

The Supreme Court said its ruling reaffirms the established legal principle on existing folk tunes as derivative work.

Wright’s South Korean attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.