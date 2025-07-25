UN urges urgent global support as Sudan refugee crisis deepens

The scars of war are everywhere in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, the city hardest hit since fighting erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. On a recent visit to the capital, Mamadou Diane Balde, UNHCR’s Regional Director for East and the Horn of Africa, described the level of devastation as overwhelming. He said it clearly explains why Sudan is now facing the world’s worst displacement crisis.

“The level of destruction that I have just witnessed in Khartoum explains to you why we have over 4 million people who have been forced to flee this country and go into neighboring countries,” Balde said. “The refugees need support as long as they remain as refugees in these countries. They need cash. They need registration. They need access, and the host communities that are receiving them need support.”

More than 20,000 people have fled across Sudan’s western border into Chad, while millions remain displaced inside Sudan. The United Nations estimates that at least 150,000 people have been killed since the war began, although rights groups believe the true figure could be much higher.

Balde called on the international community to step up aid, not only for refugees, but also to help Sudan begin the process of recovery.

“The Sudanese people need our support to help them rebuild their country and restore services,” he said. “So that the millions who are out there and who are longing for returning are able to return.”