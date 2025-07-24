Human Rights Watch call on Niger's Junta to release former President, Mohamed Bazoum

Human Rights Watch is calling on Niger’s military junta to release former president Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained since his government was overthrown in a coup in July 2023. Bazoum has remained under house arrest in the presidential palace for two years without trial.

The rights group says Bazoum’s detention is arbitrary and a clear violation of the rule of law. It accuses the junta of suppressing due process and ignoring international legal standards.

Following the coup, Niger’s new military rulers announced plans to try Bazoum on charges of plotting against state security and treason. If convicted, he could face the death penalty. In June 2024, a state court established by the junta lifted his presidential immunity, paving the way for prosecution. However, no formal case has been initiated to date.

Bazoum’s legal team has sought support from international institutions, including the United Nations and the Economic Community of West African States. Although Niger has since withdrawn from ECOWAS, both bodies have echoed Human Rights Watch’s concerns and have demanded Bazoum’s immediate release.

Calls for his freedom continue to grow as rights groups and legal experts question the legitimacy of his prolonged detention without trial.