US unveils Gaza aid plan

Gaza City
The U.S. says a new aid delivery system for Gaza will launch “very soon.” Ambassador Mike Huckabee, speaking from Israel, said the plan is meant to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the territory and ensure that assistance reaches those most in need.
According to the ambassador, the system will involve a coalition of nonprofits, aid organizations, and foreign governments. But Israel is set to oversee the aid’s secure delivery — a move already sparking backlash.
Critics say the plan could allow Israel to control who receives assistance, raising fears of politicization. Israel has long accused Hamas of seizing aid, using that as justification for its blockade on Gaza.
Although the U.S. has invited UN agencies to take part, many humanitarian groups are hesitant, saying they’ll only join efforts that align with international humanitarian standards.
