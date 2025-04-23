Welcome to Africanews

Hundreds gather in South Africa for memorial mass for Pope Francis

Catholic nuns pray during Pope Francis Memorial Mass, at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, April 23, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

South Africa

A mass for the late Pope Francis was held at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday.

The Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference (SACBC) gathered to pay their respects to the pope and sent their condolences to the College of Cardinals worldwide.

Pinky Ramolodi, a member of the Catholic church for over 30 years, said the pope's death was a heavy loss for the Catholic community.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also mourned Pope Francis, describing him as a spiritual who sought to unite humanity.

“As the leader of the Church and a global figurehead, Pope Francis advanced a worldview of inclusion, equality and care for marginalised individuals and groups, as well as responsible and sustainable custody of the natural environment,” a statement from the presidency read in part.

