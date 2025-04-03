Russia's Lavrov accuses Ukraine of destabilising Sahel

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Ukraine of trying to "destabilize" the Sahel region on Thursday.

Lavrov made the comments at a news briefing in Moscow following talks with three of his counterparts from the Confederation of Sahel States.

"Some players outside the sahel continue attempts to destabilize the region. Besides former colonizers, this also includes the recently Kyiv regime, which openly supports terrorist groups in this part of Africa while its Western sponsors turn a blind eye to it." Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop echoed his comments, saying his country considered Ukraine a "terrorist state".

It comes after Mali’s government cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine last year over allegations that Kyiv aided an attack by armed groups in the West African country in which Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries suffered heavy losses.