In recent years, the number of African restaurants in London has surged, bringing a new wave of flavours to the city’s culinary scene. Among the standout names is Akoko, one of the few African Michelin-star restaurants in the capital. But what makes Akoko so special, and how did African cuisine become part of London’s fine dining landscape? Let’s explore.

To understand the movement behind Akoko’s success, we spoke to Aji Akokomi, the founder of the restaurant. Akokomi is at the forefront of a culinary revolution, blending traditional West African ingredients with world-class dining techniques.

“I love dining out and experiencing different cuisines,” says Aji. “I’ve been to Chinese, French, Indian, and countless other fine dining establishments, but I couldn’t find an African restaurant that felt on par with the others. That’s when I decided it was time to create something different. Akoko, which means ‘time’ in Yoruba, represents the moment to bring exceptional West African cuisine to the heart of London.”

Aji's vision for Akoko was clear: the restaurant had to offer more than just good food—it had to deliver a complete fine dining experience. This meant using high quality West African ingredients, applying time-honoured techniques, and presenting the food with the sophistication expected from Michelin-level dining.

Akoko is not an isolated case. The rise of African cuisine is part of a broader trend in London, with restaurants like Chishuru also gaining attention for their innovative takes on African flavours. These establishments are making waves, blending rich culinary traditions with the contemporary elegance of fine dining.

One of the defining features of this movement is the recognition of African flavours and ingredients. At Chishuru, a waitress from Cameroon shared her perspective:

“I’m from Cameroon, so I recognise a lot of the ingredients and flavors here. For those familiar with African cuisine, it’s a comforting experience. But for newcomers, it’s a chance to explore something completely new—exciting and fresh flavours they may not have experienced before.”

This trend reflects a growing appreciation for African cuisine in London’s diverse food scene. Aji Akokomi is optimistic about the future of African fine dining in the city.

“We’re seeing more West African restaurants open, and it’s wonderful to see them thriving,” he says. “The success of places like Akoko proves that the interest in African food is only going to grow. Our goal is to continue expanding the presence of African cuisine, making it a mainstay in the dining world.”

Whether in the refined atmosphere of Michelin-starred restaurants like Akoko or the lively energy of street food, African flavours are making their mark in London. As more people become curious about these bold and diverse cuisines, it seems certain that African food is here to stay in the city’s fine dining scene.