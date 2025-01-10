“I miss him”, said joe Biden at Jimmy Carter's eulogy

President Joe Biden began his eulogy of the 39th President Jimmy Carter by recalling how their relationship started, by endorsing the Georgian ahead of the 1976 presidential campaign.

Repeating "character" several times as Carter's chief attribute, Biden said the former president taught him the imperative that "everyone should be treated with dignity and respect."

"We have an obligation to give hate no safe harbor," Biden said, also noting the importance of standing up to "abuse in power."

Carter, who considered himself an outsider even as he sat in the Oval Office as the 39th U.S. president, was honored Thursday with the pageantry of a funeral at Washington National Cathedral before a second service and burial in his tiny Georgia hometown.

President Joe Biden, who was the first sitting senator to endorse Carter’s 1976 campaign, eulogized his fellow Democrat a little more than a week before he leaves office.

“Today many think he was from a bygone era, but in reality he saw well into the future," Biden said.

“I miss him," he added. "But I take solace in knowing that he and his beloved Rosalynn are reunited once again.”