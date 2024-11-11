COP29 in Baku: High stakes and a $1 trillion question for climate finance

The 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) is taking place from November 11 to 22 in Baku, Azerbaijan, bringing global attention to urgent issues surrounding climate finance.

With trillions needed to support poorer nations in adapting to and mitigating climate change, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Climate Analytics CEO Bill Hare stresses that "the fate of the planet depends very much on what we're able to pull off in the next five or ten years in this space (COP29) and nationally. So the stakes couldn't be higher. From the economic damages point of view, the investment costs of trillions are outweighed - to get onto a clean pathway – are outweighed by the multiple trillions that it will cost in damages if we don't.”

A major challenge is finding funding for poorer nations, as the current $100 billion in annual support falls short. Many experts now argue for at least $1 trillion annually. However, political instability in donor countries like the U.S. and Germany complicates long-term commitments, raising doubts about financing pledges and progress at COP29.

With fewer high-profile leaders present and the absence of major carbon emitters like the U.S. and China, the path forward remains uncertain. Yet the numbers are clear: without substantial financial commitments, addressing the global climate crisis will only grow costlier in the years to come.