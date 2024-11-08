Biennale of contemporary African art opens in Dakar

Dakar thrums to the rhythm of the Biennale of Contemporary African Art.

The 15th edition of Dak'art, the continent's major contemporary art exhibition, kicked off on Thursday (Nov. 07).

The ceremony blended music, dance, and tales.

A highlight of the evening was the awards ceremony. French artist Agnès Brezephin from the Martinique island was presented the Leopold Sedar Senghor prize by Senegalese president Bassirou Diomaye Faye for her work "Fil(s) de soi (e)".

The Dakar Biennale remains a vital exhibition and sharing space for artists like Awa Meïte from Mali.

"As an artist, being here is very important because the Dakar Biennale is one of the most important in the world," the textile designer said. " It’s a space for exchange and meeting, and it also gives visibility to African art in general. I think it’s a huge challenge in a difficult economic context, but it’s already a successful bet."

Reclaiming your heritage

The theme of the 2024 Dar-art is "Xàll wi" in Wolof which translates as "the wake".

An invitation to Africans to reclaim their cultures and be open for reinvention in the face of global changes.

Africa is bustling with creative energy which the Dakar Biennale celebrates. From illustration arts to virtual reality, sound arts, sculpture, and photography, the event offers a journey into the world of art which can include a stop leap the past. On this wall, prominent figures of African history are honoured.

"These photos speak volumes. When we see Sankara, when we see Léopold Sédar Senghor, when we see Amilcar Cabral, it helps us develop our minds, especially for the youth," Gabriel Cabral, a visitor said.

The 15th edition of the Dakar Biennale December 7th.

3,000 artists will take part in it, with 58 selected for the "In" section, Senegalese authorities announced.

This year, Cape Verde and the United States of America are the guests of honor.