Four Nigerians jailed in UK for forging 2,000 marriage documents

Four Nigerian nationals have been sentenced to prison in the UK after being convicted of forging over 2,000 marriage certificates to aid illegal immigration.

The individuals, identified as Abraham Alade Olarotimi Onifade (41), Abayomi Aderinsoye Shodipo (38), Nosimot Mojisola Gbadamosi (31), and Adekunle Kabir (54), were sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court in London on Tuesday.

The UK Home Office revealed that the group was part of an organized crime network that, over a period of more than two years—from March 2019 to May 2023—facilitated fraudulent applications for the EU Settlement Scheme.

They targeted Nigerian nationals, providing false Nigerian Customary Marriage Certificates and other counterfeit documents to help individuals unlawfully stay in the UK.

Onifade, from Gravesend in Kent, and Shodipo, from Manchester, were each convicted of conspiracy to facilitate illegal entry into the UK and conspiracy to provide fraudulent documents. Onifade received a six-year prison sentence, while Shodipo was sentenced to five years.

Gbadamosi, hailing from Bolton, was found guilty of deception and fraud by false representation and sentenced to six years. Kabir, from London, received a nine-month sentence after being convicted of possessing an identity document with improper intent; he was acquitted of charges related to obtaining leave to remain by deception.

Paul Moran, Chief Immigration Officer at the Home Office, commented, "We will continue to work relentlessly to protect our borders and dismantle criminal groups exploiting vulnerable individuals for profit."