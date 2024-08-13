Moscow meeting: Putin reaffirms support for Palestinian State

Russian President Vladimir Putin received Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow on Tuesday, emphasizing Russia's backing for the formation of a Palestinian state.

Their dialogue addressed various topics, including bilateral relations, the Middle Eastern landscape, and the conflict in Gaza.

Putin stated, "Today, Russia is compelled to safeguard its interests and protect its citizens with military force. The events occurring in the Middle East, particularly in Palestine, certainly do not escape our attention. We have enduring and profound connections with the Arab world, especially with Palestine, which we hold in high regard. Naturally, we are observing with significant concern and sorrow the humanitarian crisis that has emerged in Palestine."

He asserted that Russia's perspective on the requirement for a peaceful settlement with Israel continues to be unchanged.

Putin remarked, "Our position has not changed. It was articulated a considerable time ago and lacks any opportunistic nature. We are convinced that to secure lasting, dependable, and stable peace in the region, it is crucial to implement all United Nations decisions, especially the creation of a fully independent Palestinian state."

President Abbas underscored the critical need for worldwide support in Palestine's endeavor to achieve full membership in the United Nations and called for a peace conference to affirm the international community's dedication to the remaining prospects of a two-state solution.

Abbas had planned a visit to Moscow in November of last year; however, he decided to delay the trip following the violent attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, which provoked a lethal retaliation from Israel.

Russia, which has developed close relationships with both Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Arab leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has condemned the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Moscow has urged all parties to refrain from actions that could exacerbate instability in the Middle East.

Moreover, Russia has persistently criticized the West for overlooking the critical need for an independent Palestinian state that adheres to the borders defined in 1967.

Putin is coherent in his call for a Palestinian state as a remedy for conflict with Israel.

President Abbas arrived in Moscow on Monday and is scheduled to travel to Turkey on Wednesday for discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.