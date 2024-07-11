Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

World marks 29th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide

A woman mourns next to the graves of her two sons, victims of the Srebrenica genocide   -  
Copyright © africanews
Armin Durgut/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Bosnia and Herzegovina

On 11 July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces overran the United Nations-designated “safe haven” of Srebrenica in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Directed by their military leader, Ratko Mladic, soldiers separated over 8,000 Muslim Bosniak men and boys from their wives, mothers, and sisters and slaughtered them.

After burying them in mass graves, they later dug them up and scattered their body parts in a bid to hide their war crimes.

The genocide was the culmination of a war which started in 1992 following Bosnia and Herzegovina’s split from Yugoslavia.

The civil war pitted Bosnian Serbs against the country’s two other main ethnic populations, Croats and Muslim Bosniaks.

Over a period of three years, more than 100,000 people died and some two million were forced to migrate.

In 2007, the International Court of Justice, the UN’s highest tribunal, determined that the acts committed in Srebrenica constituted genocide.

Mladic and the wartime leader, Radovan Karadzic, in 2016 were both convicted of genocide in Srebrenica by a special UN war crimes tribunal in The Hague.

Both Serbia and Bosnian Serbs have denied that the events that took place constituted genocide.

Earlier this year, the United Nations approved a resolution establishing 11 July as an annual day to commemorate the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica.

Sixty-eight nations abstained during the vote in the General Assembly, a reflection of concerns about the impact it would have on reconciliation efforts in deeply divided Bosnia.

The approval of the “International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica” has drawn strong opposition from Serb leaders.

On Wednesday, dozens of human rights activists held banners in Belgrade to commemorate victims of the genocide.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..