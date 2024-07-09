UK: Rwanda acknowledges end of expulsion deal

The Rwandan government says it is aware of the UK's intention to halt its plan to deport asylum seekers to the East African country.

In a statement released late Monday, the Rwandan government spokesperson's office said the deal was initiated by the UK "to address the irregular immigration crisis affecting the UK - a problem that concerns the UK, not Rwanda" .

It is the first time Rwandan authorities have officially commented on plans by Britain's new Labour government to cancel the programme, which has been criticised by human rights watchdogs and others as cruel and inhumane.

It is unclear whether Rwandan authorities are responding to press reports or have been officially informed of plans to terminate the agreement .

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said at his first press conference on Saturday that the Rwanda deportation plan was "dead and buried before it even started" .

Mr Starmer has denounced the plan as a "gimmick" , although it is unclear what exactly it will do differently as record numbers of people have landed in the first six months of the year.

The Rwanda deportation plan was presented as a solution that would deter migrants from risking their lives on a journey that could end with them being deported to East Africa. So far it has cost the British government hundreds of millions of dollars without getting off the ground.

Rwanda's statement said the government "has fully respected its part of the agreement, including with regard to finances . "