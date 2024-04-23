Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Chinese supermarket in Abuja shut for allegedly barring Nigerians

Chinese supermarket in Abuja shut for allegedly barring Nigerians
A tourist shops souvenir at a shopping mall in Beijing, China, Friday, March 15, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Tatan Syuflana/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

Nigeria's consumer protection watchdog has ordered the closure of a Chinese-owned supermarket in Abuja following allegations of racial discrimination. The authorities claim the supermarket exclusively permits individuals of Chinese descent to enter, sparking outrage among Nigerian citizens.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) summoned the supermarket's owner for investigation following widespread social media outcry. Nigerians shared videos online recounting their experiences of being turned away by security personnel at the supermarket's entrance.

Former senator Shehu Sani joined the calls for closure, stating that any store inaccessible to Nigerian citizens should be either forcibly opened or dismantled.

In response, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria denied the racism allegations, emphasizing their commitment to equality and inclusiveness. However, the FCCPC remains firm, demanding compliance from the supermarket's owner, who has been summoned to appear before the agency.

The controversy has shed light on the issue of discrimination and access to commercial spaces in Nigeria. With the closure of the supermarket pending the owner's response, the incident underscores the importance of ensuring equal treatment for all shoppers, regardless of their nationality or ethnicity.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..