UN Sudan sanctions committee warns of targeted measures

The Chair of the council's Committee Pursuant to a 2005 Resolution on Sudan, reported an increase in violence against civilians particularly in west Darfur and violations of arms embargo.

South Korean ambassador Joonkook Hwang who chairs the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 briefed the 15-member organ on work covering the period from 13 December to today, including releasing its annual report for 2023; and receiving the Sudan Panel’s final report on 22 December 2023, as well as its third quarterly report on 23 February 2024.

“The panel reported on violations of the arms embargo, violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, ethnically based recruitment by the warring parties, complex financing schemes established by armed groups active in Darfur."

**He reiterated that whoever commits violations and other atrocities may be subject to targeted sanctions measures as well as parties and Member States who facilitate the transfers of arms and military materiel to Darfur in violation of the arms embargo, as set out in paragraph 3(c) of resolution 1591 (2005).

The sanctions regime imposed on Sudan by the resolution 1591 mentions parties in the conflict in Darfur which broke in the early 2000s. It also includes assets freezes and travel bans on designated individuals.

Sudan's envoy to the UN Security Council called for an end to the sanctions saying it would allow "the Sudanese government to better protect its civilians" in the war against the RSF.

He urged Member States to name those responsible for arming the militias on the sanctions list, while Sudan will provide the Committee with names of some foreign persons who are involved in the provision of arms to the militias. Citing resolution 2725 (2024), he confirmed his delegation’s commitment to work with the Council to end sanctions.

The representative of Algeria focused on paragraph 4 of the briefing, which mentions the flow of weapons and ammunition to Darfur. He recalled an embargo on arms and ammunition in the region, adding that the perpetrators of this trafficking are liable to be sanctioned by the Council. After 90 days, the perpetrators responsible for the arms transport should be identified and denounced by the Council, he stressed.

Over 12,000 Sudanese are believed to have lost their lives since the war between the RSF and the Sudanese armed forces erupted in April last year.

U.N. director of humanitarian operations, Edem Wosornu, told the Security Council that Sudan might become the world's worst hunger crisis with 18 million people already facing acute food insecurity.

She stressed the need for humanitarian aid complaining that the U.N. appeal for $2.7 billion for Sudan was less than 5% funded — receiving just $131 million.