Sudan Army Chief's son injured in road crash

A son of Sudan's army chief and de-facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has been severely injured in a road accident in Turkey.

According to local media reports, the event took place in the capital city of Ankara, where Mohammed Fattah al-Burhan Rahmane was riding his motorbike.

Reports from the DHA news agency indicate that Rahmane collided with a utility vehicle on Thursday, resulting in him being thrown several meters from his bike.

The severity of the collision left him with critical injuries, leading to his immediate transfer to a nearby hospital. Sources state that Rahmane has been admitted to the intensive care unit for further treatment.

The Sudanese embassy in Ankara is yet to provide any official statement or comment regarding the incident.

This development has sparked concern and sympathy both within Sudan and internationally. Updates on Rahmane's condition are eagerly awaited as friends, family, and well-wishers hope for his swift recovery.

Since April, Burhan has been at war with his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The two generals fell out after a joint 2021 military coup that derailed Sudan's fragile democratic transition.

The war has killed tens of thousands, including up to 15,000 in a single West Darfur town, according to United Nations experts.