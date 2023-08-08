Mali, Burkina Faso, sends delegation to Niger in solidarity

Mali and Burkina Faso's ruling juntas sent delegations to Niamey on Monday to show unity with the leaders of the coup in Niger amid regional threats to intervene against them.

The talks came after the passing of a deadline set by the regional bloc known as ECOWAS for the Nigerien military to return ousted president Mohamed Bazoum to power.

Both Mali and Burkina Faso had previously warned that any foreign intervention in Niger would be considered as a “declaration of war” against them.

Regional tensions have mounted since the coup nearly two weeks ago, when mutinous soldiers detained Bazoum and installed Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, former head of the presidential guard, as head of state.

